CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman was severely attacked by a man she believed to be in a relationship and the victim is hospitalised with bleeding injuries on head.

The victim (name withheld) was said to be working as a temporary staff in the Chennai airport was called on Tuesday night by Sathya Prakash to meet him near the Cantonment Park at Pallavaram.

"There seems to be an argument between them since Prakash suspected that the victim was cheating him since she is talking to another person. As the victim started to walk away, he took out a sharp object and attacked her from behind," said a police officer.

The girl sustained injuries to the back of her head and is undergoing treatment at the Chromepet government hospital.

Investigations revealed that the victim hailing from Trichy worked in the city and stayed in a ladies hostel. The duo had met each other a year ago and are believed to be in a relationship.

The Pallavaram police have registered and case and arrested Prakash.