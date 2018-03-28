CHENNAI:The interim stay restraining Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited from using the words ‘Gold Winner’ or any other word that is identical or deceptively similar to the trademark in relation to manufacturing, packing, distribution, sale, advertising of any of the product, has been extended by one year by the Madras High Court.

“Considering the indisputable fact that SNR Dhall Mill is the prior user of “Gold Winner”, I deem it appropriate to hold the interim order, already granted by the High Court on March 10, 2017, which has been extended subsequently and which is now operating, deserves to be continued for a further period of one year, within which the main suit shall be disposed of as per calendar and time line drawn up and set out,” Justice M Sundar said on March 20 last.Earlier, SNR Dhall Mill had moved the High Court, which on March 10, 2017 granted the interim stay.