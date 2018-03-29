CHENNAI: Tamaarah is a Chennai-based entrepreneur and artist. She is a free spirit who enjoys riding motorcycles and hugging random dogs in people’s houses or on the roads. She also loves hoarding stationery.

What’s your Chennai connect?

I grew up in Chennai.

One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

I’m beginning to love how open Chennai is to anything new.

A Chennai-based celeb you would like to go out with?

Dulquer Salman

Three things here that can’t be found in any part of the world?

The warmth and helpful attitude of the people, communal unity and the familiarity of the city.

Your favourite hangout spot?

I have so many...The buttermilk shop near Gemini flyover.

ATTE Glocal Cafe at Besant Nagar beach.

Three stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs?

Women can’t/not supposed to ride bikes. Chennai is only known for it’s hot summers. People here aren’t friendly.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city?

Tea shops! And the beach of course. It’s an experience of its own.

What would you do to prove that you are a true Chennai vasi?

Go to a tasmac and drink there.

Two madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Ey maama! and Nanbaen da.

Two specialities of Chennai that you would take to any place you travel.

Hotel Sangeetha’s sambar and filter kaapi.

If you had to draw a comparison between Chennai and any other city/country...what would it be?

I would pick Chennai and Bengaluru. I love Bengaluru and it’s a really cool city, but I would say Chennai is a city that never sleeps despite all the b ans and curfe ws we’re given.

What is the craziest thing you’ve ever wanted to do in the city? And where?

I’ve always wanted to go on/organise a pub crawl.

If you would like to install another statue at Marina Beach, for whom would it be?

A DOG. Or a lot of dogs (laughs). One a serious note, I would pick MS Dhoni.

Describe the city in your own words and style!

‘Chennai is a city. Madras is an emotion’ and it can’t get more real than that. Yes, our summers can be hot but you won’t find a city better than ours, which comes together in times of trial.