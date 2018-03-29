CHENNAI: When he was in class 9, VGP Rajadas and his brother were first lured by their father to visit his showroom, VGP Group of Companies, for 50 paise. And that, he says, changed his life. “Those days, all we wanted to do was to go out and play. But it was after our father promised to pay us 50 paise as incentive every day for spending time in the showroom that we started going there,” he says.

What started for fun to earn some pocket money to buy an ice cream bar, soon meant business. Both Rajadas and his brother started spending more hours in the showroom, and before they knew it they took over their father’s business. “That’s when I realised that I wanted to get into business, and since then there has been no looking back,” he says. Rajadas talks about his role models, school days and being a fitness freak.

One quality that you take pride in?

I am particular about being punctual. There’s a story behind it. When I was pursuing MBA, I would go for evening classes. Since I was helping my father with the business back then, I would commute for that in the morning and then go to class, so I often reached late. One day my father said ‘you will never shine if you don’t come on time’.

At that point I said okay, but it really hit me hard. The same week I had gone to Tiruchy and on my way back I realised I was getting late. So I decided to jump the compound wall and run to class. In the process I hurt my knee. But I still ran to class and made it on time. When my father entered the class, he saw that I was bleeding and asked me what happened. After I narrated the whole incident he felt bad but appreciated me. I believe that time is precious. I realised that by being punctual you will only be a better person.

Who is your role model?

I look up to my father and my uncle — they are my biggest sources of inspiration. They worked hard to sustain a business, and I feel fortunate to have them as my role models. They have taught me many values in life like respecting people, dressing well and leaving a mark.

Were you always a fitness enthusiast?

While I was in school and college, I did not have much time to do anything else. I used to play a lot of cricket but I had to let go of it once I got into the business. But when I turned 40 I went for a check-up. My doctor told me that I was a borderline diabetic and asked me to take medicines. I didn’t want to, so he asked me to workout regularly. After three days of running I was so tired that I thought I couldn’t do it anymore. But my wife motivated me to take it up seriously and I have been running every day, ever since. I also participate in marathons. I am able to do things better and quicker because I am able to follow that strict fitness regime.

Tell us about your love for music.

I love music. My son plays the keyboard, guitar and drums so well. I was inspired by him and tried to take up music lessons. For the last 10 years I have been trying but I am still stuck at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Because of my responsibilities I find it hard to stick with one teacher. But I have a nice keyboard and whenever I have time I sit down with it and try to play something. Music helps me stay calm and composed.

Do you have any phobias?

I am claustrophobic. Once we were digging a well and I went down. I was fine till I reached the bottom, but when I looked up, I felt like I was going to faint. I immediately called out to my friends and they sent me a bucket, I climbed into it and they pulled me up.

What’s your relationship with food?

I used to be a foodie. I have tried all kinds of cuisines and dishes. But now because of my health, I am trying to avoid a lot of junk and I am going the healthy way. I had to cut down on sweets and rice. I now consume more of millets and other healthy food.