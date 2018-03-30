CHENNAI: In September 2016, Stevie Joe was asked to take a break 15 minutes into his hour-long set in a local bar. The 19-year-old never got back onto the stage that night because regulars had demanded Electronic Dance Music. The organisers, giving into pressure, assured Stevie he would be paid in full. But little did they know that a storm of solidarity would shake them in the days that followed.

The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media. Established musicians across the city extended their support to the new kid on the block with the #StandWithStevie hashtag and asked friends to rate the venue 0. In a matter of days, the ratings of the Moon and Sixpence Bar page on Facebook went from 4.5 to 1.7.

As damage control, the bar invited Stevie to open for city heavyweight — Junkyard Groove — the following weekend and Stevie Joe seized the opportunity with both hands. There has been no looking back for this year’s Radio City Young Indie Artist awardee who has won multiple college band hunts and has played numerous ‘full gigs’ across the city.

“The rejection at Moon and Sixpence was a tough pill to swallow,” Stevie says. While he might have gotten the better of the incident, he says it was a wake up call about the independent music industry he was hellbent on breaking into.

In the last decade, one-man-army DJs armed with turntables and popular numbers have effectively sidelined live bands and have forced independent artists to either migrate to the lucrative Tamil film Industry or die slow deaths.

With nationwide recognition for the first time, two roads stare fresh-out-of-college Stevie in the face. One paved with gold leads to the recording studios of popular music directors and the other with a carpet of dying rockstars leads to the elusive Grammy and a chance to leave a self-made legacy behind.

“I don’t want to become a machine, making customized music,” says Stevie, explaining that his decision to take the unrelenting road to the Grammy is not a blindsighted jump of exuberance. “It’s not about the living the ‘rockstar’ life and burning out fast. Music is a demanding career,” he says, observing how artists before him were sucked into the temporary glam, failing to reinvent to keep the fire burning.

“It’s about staying up all night just to get a tune you can build on,” he says, acknowledging he did not say that to promote his latest single — ‘All Night’ — out on Spotify and iTunes.

While he doesn’t look up to anyone in the local scene, he says it is important to keep churning out music like Skrat, who recently released their third album Bison. He also highlighted the importance of experimenting with music like the F16s.

“I don’t want to be the big fish in the small pond,” he says, hinting he wants to fight it out in the big leagues abroad, despite having the added burden of breaking into a community he isn’t a part of.

“They don’t give Grammys in India, do they?”