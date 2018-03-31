Cauvery water issue: Flash protest at Chennai's Marina Beach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barely hours after the state government filed contempt proceeding against the centre for not constituting Cauvery management board around 100 people including women went on a flash strike at Marina demanding the same.

On Saturday morning, messages calling for a protest at Marina beach demanding the same were going round on social networking sites following which heavy police were deployed at the beach on Saturday.

Around 200 police personnel were deployed at various places across the Marina stretch keeping a close watch for protestors. However, a bunch of visitors to the beach began protesting holding placards and raising slogans. The police who were at the spot immediately started clearing the protestors.

The personnel also shut off the service lane of the Kamarajar Salai and allowed pedestrians and did not allow people who came in groups as well.

A senior police official said protests should be held in Chennai only at designated places after obtaining necessary approvals.

T S Anbu, deputy commissioner (Chennai East) warned the protesters for staging the demonstration without permission.

"There are designated places in the city and police have notified those places. Protests should be held there after obtaining permission. If the general public is affected by protests, police will take action," he told reporters. He said the number of protesters picked up today was yet to be ascertained.

Ever since the massive pro-jallikattu protests that rocked the Marina for more than a week last year, the popular beach has been kept out of bounds by police for any kind of agitation.

The police department has also been issuing frequent prohibitory orders, banning any kind of congregation.

The jallikattu protests had ended violently following clashes between the police and the protesters, even as a bill was adopted by the state Assembly to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, to ensure conduct of the bull-taming sport.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing protests over the Cauvery issue of late, especially after the Supreme Court in its verdict on February 16 set a six-week window to evolve a scheme to solve the vexed inter-state dispute.

It had granted six weeks time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal award.

The six-week period ended on March 29.

In its judgment, the apex court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water.

Following the verdict, Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre to set up the CWMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to ensure it receive its due share of water from the inter-state river.

(with PTI inputs)