CHENNAI: An eight-member-gang, which has been extorting money at gunpoint from oil tanker owners in North Chennai for the past few months, was arrested by the city police on Thursday. The men targeted lorries that were transporting fuel from BPCL, CPCL and IOC to Chennai airport and other parts of the city and threatened the owners to part with money.

Shasank Sai, DCP at Washermanpet, said several complaints of robbery were reported in Washermanpet and Madhavaram recently. City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan directed him and Kalaiselvan, Deputy Commissioner of Police at Madhavaram, to form a special team to nab the suspects.

“It was found that one ‘Oil’ Balaji, who was working for an oil transport company, had formed a gang with his close aide Imran and tracked the movement of lorries and the companies to which they were delivering the fuel. Later, they would intercept the lorry with fake identity cards and threaten the drivers at gunpoint and contact the owners over phone and demand money,” the police officer said.

Police said all the men had robbery and other cases pending against them. The suspects prepared fake identity cards of staff of government departments and oil company employees and were believed to have got the gun from Praveen, who was arrested in January in a gun smuggling case. The team tracked the suspects with the help of mobile tower, nabbed them and also seized a gun, three live rounds, bill hooks, knives and fake identity cards. A magistrate court remanded the eight persons in judicial custody.