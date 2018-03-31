CHENNAI: Sunita’s first clear memory was of her running across a railway station, carrying her infant brother in one arm, after hitting a man at the station who pushed her down when she begged for food. She was three then.

She has come a long way since she was rescued from the station and brought to Udavum Karangal, a Chennai-based organisation that works with orphaned children. Now, with a nursing assistant certificate and a stable job as a receptionist to bank on, she also models for cosmetic and clothing brands.

“I have never thought of myself as being beautiful. I think it is my confidence that does the trick. I have nothing to lose,” she said. She now makes a minimum of `40,000 every month, modelling and acting in short films. Growing up, she puts bits and pieces of her memories and characteristics together, to form a picture of her roots.

“For instance, it has always been difficult for me to grasp Tamil. So, I told myself I may have come from a different State or maybe even a different country. Nobody had anything to tell us that could help us understand who we were. My brother was just a baby at that time,” she said.

While she appears to have got the good side of life, Sunita is a 23-year-old orphaned woman, modelling for a living — enough to set gossip mills running among those who know her, she said.

“Even now, it is very difficult for people to grasp how the modelling set-up works; they have a twisted idea of it all and the fact that I have nobody to question on my behalf, makes things easier for people to spread rumours,” she said. “It used to make me angry at some point; now I just laugh it off,” she said.

While she said it was usual at Udavum Karangal for parents of some children to be traced, Sunita said neither she nor her brother were interested in finding who their parents were.

“I have never felt the need to meet my parents or get to know them. I have never asked ‘Pappa’ (Vidyaakar, founder of Udavum Karangal) to trace our parents, neither has my brother. We are doing well for ourselves,” she said. Her brother, Lakshmanan, works as a civil supervisor at a construction site in Chennai.