Footpath row: Corporation officials meet Besant Nagar residents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After a mounting opposition from residents against the city Corporation’s proposal to widen footpaths in different parts of the city, Corporation officials on Monday, in a first step, met residents of Besant Nagar to arrive at a consensus. Residents have demanded that the width of the footpath proposed in the area should not exceed six feet so as not to impact the carriageway and pave way for encroachments.

“Footpaths were widened in Besant Nagar 2nd and 7th avenues before this. If you look at the 7th avenue footpath, you would find private luxury buses and cars parked in the widened space,”said Kamakshi Subramaniyam, resident of Besant Nagar.

“The 2nd Avenue is also lined up with stalls. There is no use for pedestrians in either case,” she added.

The project, taken up with grants from the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) at an estimated cost of `22 crore, proposes to revamp footpaths on 23 stretches in the city. Work has already begun in Anna Nagar First Avenue, Harleys Road, Ormes Road, Balfour Road, Kasturba Nagar 3rd Cross Street, Besant Avenue and Besant Nagar 3rd Venue.

Residents of Besant Nagar have also demanded that footpaths be laid with tiles and not concrete, so as to allow percolation of water - a suggestion that still remains to be accepted by the Corporation. Said a senior Corporation official, “The main purpose of widening the footpaths and reducing the carriageway is to discourage a large number of vehicles from plying in these stretches but a few residents are not completely happy with the proposal.”In Kasturba Nagar 3rd Cross Street, Corporation officials have decided to restrict the widening of footpaths to five feet as opposed to the nine feet that was initially proposed, said a Corporation official.