‘I would love to gift God a Huda Beauty Eye Shadow Palette’

Sringa, the founder of Kabooki Makeup Artistry, started her career as an HR professional.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sringa, the founder of Kabooki Makeup Artistry, started her career as an HR professional. Her passion for art led her to follow her dream of being a make-up artist a year and a half ago. Since then she has established a reputed clientele for bridals shoots,  corporate training and photo shoots. Sringa feels blessed to share these moments with her clients.

What would crack God up but also get him thinking?
The idea of what came first, you or the universe.

You get to co-write or direct a movie with God, what would you title it?
Don’t make me come down there.

You get to create/change something with God’s power.
I think I would create an instant karma for everyone.

Where would you take God for a date?
I think I will take God to Ratna Café and make him try some dosas and their
filter coffee.

Your one question
to God.
What were you even thinking when you created the first
human being?

A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate to God?
The Conjuring.

A stereotype about God.
The most common stereotype that we all are made to hear is that there are many Gods and only religion can take you up there.

If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be? What would you call yourself?
 I think I would like to call myself Yogi kabooki bear, who would always advise her followers to step out of their homes with their make-up on.

What do you think will offend God?
God has bigger problems to solve so might be too busy to lend his ears to every small problem in my life. In a nutshell, he doesn’t give a flying duck about my opinion.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would
it be?
As a make-up artist, I would love to gift him a Huda Beauty Eye
Shadow Palette.

A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit/love visiting?
My grandma’s home is the most peaceful and spiritual place that I would love to visit any and
every time.

(As told to Vaishali Vijaykumar)

