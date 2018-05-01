Join the squares and move ahead at the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Qualifiers of the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Championship was recently held at Courtyard by Marriott. Forty eight cube solvers from the city, aged 16 and above competed to get a step closer to the final championship. “The journey has been great so far. We have completed the Kolkata and New Delhi qualifiers. Chennai is our third city. Post this we will be going to Bengaluru and Mumbai. The national qualifiers will be held in Mumbai,” said Jainendra Jain, co-founder, Cubelelo.

The qualifier was split into three rounds consisting three different styles/techniques of cubing — speedcubing, a straight best of five head-to-head competition, fastest hand, in which competitors must solve the Cube one-handed, and re-scramble, a straight head-to-head race to solve a single scramble. In a series of one-on-one knockout rounds, the participants played against each other with a moderator in between each pair to monitor.

“The event was amazing. I met some great cube players as well. Rubix is a great tool for knowledge as there is so much thinking and movement involved in this. I just wanted to give it a shot, and it feels great to be one among the two women who participated at this event,” said Bindu Priyanka, one of the participants.

The qualifying level tournaments, which are being held in more than 15 countries including Brazil, Japan, and UK,, will have three national level finalists from each country, including India, who will compete in Boston at the World Championship Finals.

The winners for the Chennai local qualifiers were declared the same evening. Vijay Kishore from SRM University won speedcubing (Mixed - 6.62 seconds), re-scramble (1.47.16 seconds ), and fastest hand (18.145 seconds), while Priya Darshini won the speedcubing female with 27.126 seconds. “I have been cubing since 2012. Today’s qualifier was different. This is the first time I tried a re-scramble. I will continue to practice; I wish to compete at the World Championship,” said Vijay.