No bail for accused in neurologist murder case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The bail granted to advocate Williams, an accused in neurologist Dr Subbiah murder case, was cancelled by the Madras High Court on April 28. Justice R M T Teekaa Raman, who cancelled the bail, however, told the police not to arrest him till 6 pm on May 15 to enable him to appeal before the Supreme Court.Dr Subbiah, a well known neurologist, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons at a hospital and succumbed to multiple injuries on September 23.

After completion of the investigation, a charge-sheet was filed against 10 accused including Williams before the XXIII Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet. Williams and a few other accused were, however, granted bail on February 2, 2015.The Inspector of the Abiramapuram police station filed the present criminal original petition to cancel the bail.