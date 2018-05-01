Home Cities Chennai

No bail for accused in neurologist murder case

The bail granted to advocate Williams, an accused in neurologist Dr Subbiah murder case, was cancelled by the Madras High Court on April 28.

Published: 01st May 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The bail granted to advocate Williams, an accused in neurologist Dr Subbiah murder case, was cancelled by the Madras High Court on April 28. Justice R M T Teekaa Raman, who cancelled the bail, however, told the police not to arrest him till 6 pm on May 15 to enable him to appeal before the Supreme Court.Dr Subbiah, a well known neurologist, was brutally attacked with sharp weapons at a hospital and succumbed to multiple injuries on September 23.

After completion of the investigation, a charge-sheet was filed against 10 accused including Williams before the XXIII Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet. Williams and a few other accused were, however, granted bail on February 2, 2015.The Inspector of the Abiramapuram police station filed the present criminal original petition to cancel the bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

‘Today’s grace mark will put future patient’s life at risk’

Footpath row: Corporation officials meet Besant Nagar residents

Hundreds stranded as engine failure disrupts MRTS service

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards