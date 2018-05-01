Home Cities Chennai

None from State in JEE top 20

No candidate from Tamil Nadu has secured any of the top 20 ranks in the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) according to the results released by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Published: 01st May 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : No candidate from Tamil Nadu has secured any of the top 20 ranks in the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) according to the results released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.While candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan dominated the list of top-rankers, two students from Delhi and Haryana each made it to the top 10. 

The trend wasn’t very different last year. Arjun Bharat, the topper from Tamil Nadu last year, secured the 40th rank across the country. Suraj Krishna Bhogi and KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli, both from Andhra Pradesh,  grabbed the first and second all-India ranks while Parth Laturia from Rajasthan, with 350 marks, secured the third rank.

This year, around 10,43,739 candidates appeared for JEE Main 2018. A total of 1,80, 331 boys have cleared the exam, with 50,693 girls qualifying for the next stage. According to a statement issued by the CBSE, 2,31,024 candidates have qualified for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018, which will be held on May 20. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Survival of the fittest

Majority of health problems are a result of alcohol abuse: Pegasus Theatre Group

Join the squares and move ahead at the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Championship

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards