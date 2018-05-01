None from State in JEE top 20

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : No candidate from Tamil Nadu has secured any of the top 20 ranks in the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) according to the results released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.While candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan dominated the list of top-rankers, two students from Delhi and Haryana each made it to the top 10.

The trend wasn’t very different last year. Arjun Bharat, the topper from Tamil Nadu last year, secured the 40th rank across the country. Suraj Krishna Bhogi and KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli, both from Andhra Pradesh, grabbed the first and second all-India ranks while Parth Laturia from Rajasthan, with 350 marks, secured the third rank.

This year, around 10,43,739 candidates appeared for JEE Main 2018. A total of 1,80, 331 boys have cleared the exam, with 50,693 girls qualifying for the next stage. According to a statement issued by the CBSE, 2,31,024 candidates have qualified for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018, which will be held on May 20.