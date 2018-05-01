Projects stalled but not staff salaries, government questions CMDA

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government has sought a report from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on how it is paying salaries to officials deputed to projects that have been lying dormant for years due to litigation and delays. As the cost of dormant projects rises, the government is now seeking justification for appointment of staff to these projects, sources told Express.

Projects such as Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), Maraimalai Nagar and Manali New Town have been lying dormant while the outer ring road (ORR) project, initially delayed due to land acquisition, is only now on the verge of completion. Staff sanctioned for these projects have been drawing salary under these divisions while services have been extended for some staff in projects such as the MRTS-Phase II Extension where work has not been undertaken for several years now.

Railway sources reveal that the 5-km stretch for Phase II of the MRTS was sanctioned at a cost of `495.75 crore. The cost has now shot up to `919 crore due to recurring delays over litigation pertaining to land acquisition. Salaries of CMDA employees deputed in the land acquisition cell has added to this cost. As a result, the government has sought justification for posting CMDA special staff in land acquisition cell from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2017 when no work was carried out.

Similarly, the government has raised queries on whose direction orders were given to pay salaries to the staff. As per norms, salaries would have to be paid only after a Government Order is issued. However, in this case no such GO was issued.

Meanwhile, estate officers of CMDA are still getting perks on 40-year-old projects such as Marimalai Nagar satellite township project. Similarly, the continuance of planners in the Chennai Metro Rail unit is being questioned as land acquisition for the first phase has been completed. Currently, the CMDA has posted eight more staff, who are on its payrolls. “What work is being carried out by them when the CMRL as an entity is carrying on the entire work,” sources posed.