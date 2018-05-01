SRMC doctors perform DBS surgery 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Doctors in the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre successfully treated a 56-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease with Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), a surgical therapy, recently. According to a release, Natarajan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease many years ago. As his condition worsened, his family approached SRMC.

Natarajan was found fit for DBS therapy as brain deep stimulation may not be suitable for all patients.

The therapy involves placing two electrodes into the patient’s brain and connecting them with a battery on the chest wall. The therapy helps the brain cells communicate with each other using electrical signals.