‘Today’s grace mark will put future patient’s life at risk’

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has rejected a plea from a third-year student of ophthalmology for a direction to the Pondicherry University to grant three grace marks for the theory paper of Part I held in November 2017 exam.Though the petitioner can seek grant of grace marks, she is certainly not entitled to it as she had failed in two subjects earlier. Furthermore, a circular dated June 29, 2016, cannot be read in a truncated manner and it nowhere says that students, who had joined the course prior to the MCI regulations, would have the benefit of grace marks and those who had joined after the amendment of the regulations, would not be entitled to the benefit, Justice S Vaidyanathan has said.

The judge was dismissing a writ petition from Bharati S recently.

In view of the MCI regulations and in the light of the Supreme Court observations, according to which the rules to be applied, though the petitioner herein has failed in one subject in the third year MBBS course in more than one attempt, a fact which has been admitted by her in the affidavit. She is not entitled to the relief sought for in the petition, the judge said.

Before parting with this case, the judge observed, “Even though we are very attentive, many people are taking citizens for a ride and if a person who is studying ophthalmology is allowed to clear the papers with grace marks, the patients’ eyesight will be lost if those persons become doctors and perform operation/surgery. The patients then will have to regain the eyesight only with the grace of the God and certainly, not with the grace marks that might have been granted to a doctor when he/she was a student.”