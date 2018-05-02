Home Cities Chennai

6800 students at a loss after Railways winds down 9 schools

The fate of 6800 school students of nine railway schools in Tamil Nadu and Kerala hangs in the balance, after Southern Railway on Monday directed divisional officials in both states not to enrol new s

CHENNAI: The fate of 6800 school students of nine railway schools in Tamil Nadu and Kerala hangs in the balance, after Southern Railway on Monday directed divisional officials in both states not to enrol new students for the current academic year. The eight schools in TN and one in Palakkad, Kerala are to be shut in April 2019.

“Fresh intake in railway schools of both Railway and Non Railway wards may be stopped from the academic year 2018-19,” reads the order. The decision came as a rude shock to workers, most of whom send their children to these schools. Workers are worried that as their wards study under CBSE syllabus at railway schools, they will have to shift them nearby private CBSE schools, which usually charge exorbitant fees. This will most affect students in Class 9 and 11, they feared.

