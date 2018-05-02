Home Cities Chennai

Art on your finger tips

Manicure in progress  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

CHENNAI: “If you think your nails don’t deserve a grand treatment, then yes, you are over thinking,” says Ashitha Sreejesh, the owner of the newly launched nail spa, 'Top Coat’. Though fascinated, I was a tad hesitant with the idea of getting a Japanese nail treatment done. But Ashitha’s pleasant smile and assurance made me feel at home in the comfortable recliner, where I reposed for the next three hours.

Ashitha’s dedication and passion for nail art was evident in the way she handled my nails. “We should'nt neglect any part of our body. If split ends on your hair worry you, then so should the cuticles on your nails,” says Ashitha, her eyes gleaming as she spoke. In Japan, she says, people love to care for their nails and consider having clean and beautiful nails something to be proud of.

As we take a tour of the spa, she talks about how each room is a castle of her dreams. The spa lounge is divided into various smaller sections like mani-pedi care, facial and massage room, hair cut and wash, eyelash extension room (where temperature is controlled with a moisture absorber) and the Top Coat kitchen.

If you are in for a nail treatment, then the white light and cool air paired with soothing music is sure to welcome you in for a royal experience. Browsing through a catalogue of nail art styles, it was all the more difficult to choose - I just wanted them all. Ashitha finally suggested the gel mani care- chrome technique with studded nail jewellery. As I make myself cosy on the recliner, Ashitha starts the process by carefully examining my nails and evaluating the right texture and moisture content. Following which, a series of nail tools are used for various processes like nail prepping, cutting the dead cuticles, filing, buffing, priming, applying the base coat etc. As and when she was carrying out the treatment, she was also teaching the newly employed nail technicians. Regardless of the three-hours that were spent, the dedication and patience that Ashitha portrayed was commendable. I could have sat there for longer, only for the care, love and pampering that this lady had for a stranger’s nails.

Ashitha is trained and certified in nails and eyelash extension from Japan, Singapore, and holds a JNEC certificate. She is also trained in OPI and works as a South India level trainer. “If you know where your passion lies, then you should make sure you are a master at it,” says Ashitha, who let go off the IT techie tag for a creative field of beauty. She was previously featured in the Tokyo magazine as well. Her long-term goal is to make people aware of the extrinsic art of nails.

(The spa is at TTK road, Alwarpet and is open all days except for Monday. For details contact: 9884361127)

Quote:

"Our most basic nail services start from `500, the idea is to make people feel the need for a nail treatment.- Ashitha, owner, Top Coat

