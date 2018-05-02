Bibhitaki acts as an immunity booster

Ganesh Babu N M By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: According to Thiruvalluvar, vata, pitta and kapha are the three doshas responsible for the health of living beings; imbalance in these doshas lead to ill health. Hence, it is inevitable to keep these tri-doshas in balance to live in good health.

Triphala is an ayurvedic/siddha formulation that calms the imbalances of these doshas. Triphala is nothing but a mixture of fruits of three tree species namely Amalaki (Indian Goosberry), Haritaki (Chebulic Myrobalan) and Bibhitaki (Beliric Myrobalan).

May be last in this order but not least; the belliric myrobalan is an extensively used medicinal tree across our traditional systems of medicine and ayurveda describes this as Rasayana, Chakshushya, Keshya and Kanthya meaning useful as rejuvenator, in eye care, as hair-tonic and for throat issues respectively. Thaare is the name of this useful tree in Kannada; Thaani in Malayalam; Thaandri in Tamil and Tandra in Telugu; scientifically this tree species is known as Terminalia bellirica (Gaertn.) Roxb. of the family Combretaeae.

T. bellirica is a dry deciduous tree that grows up to 20 m tall with spreading branches. Trunk is often buttressed. Bark is grey and fissured. Leaves are simple, alternate, usually clustered at the ends of branchlets, 6-20 x 4-15 cm, broadly elliptic, base inequilateral, glabrous above, brightly coloured and hairy along the nerves beneath, nerves 6-8 pairs; stalks 4-10 cm long. Inflorescences are terminal spikes, clustered, 6-12 cm long. Flowers c 5 mm across, greenish-yellow, fragrant. Fruits are woody drupes c 2.5 x 2 cm, sub-globose, brightly ash-cloured, entire or obscurely ridged, beaked. Seed one per fruit. It commonly grows in tropical thorn and dry deciduous forests and occasionally along the rivers.

The kernels of this fruits are sweet and edible. Bibhitaki is useful in treating cough and cold related problems. It is said to act as an immunity booster. The oil made from the fruit is a well-known hair-tonic and also prevents premature greying. Fruit powder is also an effective laxative that fights against constipation. Bibhitaki powder mixed with Brahmi [Bacopa monnieri (L.) Wettst.] is administered orally to induce sleep in case of sleeplessness. Fruit coat is used as fodder.

Bibhitaki is also known for the value of its timbre that is used in house constructions and in making carts and furniture.