Give them time to settle down

CHENNAI: After a lot of thought and discussion, you’ve decided to adopt a dog. Fantastic. But how do you go about preparing yourself before the new family member comes in? Today, we are going to talk about ways and means on how to make the initial month of transition as smooth as possible for both you and the dog.

Remember, for the dog, it’s a confusing time as he is suddenly in a new environment among new people. Give him time to settle down. Follow his old routines as much as possible to maintain a sense of continuity for him. Every dog will react in a different way. Some might be very quiet, some might start barking while others might whine to express their confusion. Be patient. Daily walks at fixed times, food at fixed times and a cozy bed in a corner will do the trick.

Do not get guests to come home and meet him/her. It will only add to the confusion. Let him/her get used to your four walls first and your family members. It might take a few days or a week. All these are needed to slowly acclimatise him with a new environment and strange people. Following a particular schedule will help the dog ease into this new lifestyle.

Also, get to know the best vet, boarding and a dog groomer for your dog. Keep this information handy. Do not make cost or the distance the primary factors. Ultimately, the health and safety of your pet is in their hands.

Never ever give your dog any food you eat. This mean no salt or sugar in any form. Dogs are dairy intolerant, so no milk or curd. Grapes, dry fruits and chocolates are fatal for dogs. Avoid onions. No Rawhides or any chewies from pet shops, as they are highly toxic. Give them actual bones from the butcher. These help in dental hygiene.

The frequency of food for an adult dog should be thrice a day with the last meal served by 6 pm or 7 pm so that it does not interfere with digestive functions. Pups need to be fed every three hours.

For adult dogs, a general meal guideline will be rice /ragi with lots of veggies (carrot beans red pumpkin) and meat – overcooked with turmeric and of soupy consistency. Follow a 70/20/10 ratio of protein/veggies/grains. Try to make your pet’s food grain-free. Explore options of raw feeding too for your pet. Kibble should be avoided. Put a little raw oil in food before serving – can be omega-3, olive or coconut oil. This helps in maintaining a shiny coat. Golden paste, a mix of organic turmeric, pepper and cold pressed oil is a miracle supplement for both humans and animals. For snacks, give your pet raw carrots and fruits such as papaya, apples and watermelon (deseeded).

Brush your pet every day. A thorough brushing will get rid of loose hair and dirt and will keep the dog clean and healthy. Lastly, never let your dog go on walks alone. There is an increasing number of dogs being stolen by breeders.

Also, since dogs don’t have a sense of direction, there are chances of him/her getting lost. This is a general outline to guide you during the initial months. Every dog is different and will need a customised plan. Do not get overwhelmed. Give him time and you will see how well he adapts to your lifestyle, and becomes your best friend.

What to do before you get a dog home

A leash. Opt for strong cloth ones over metal ones, which are heavy and uncomfortable.

Shampoo and conditioner

Basic medicines for allergies, tummy issues, Betadine for slight wounds and some ointment for skin

aberrations. To be used only after consulting with a vet. Don’t self-medicate.

Food bowl and water bowl. Keep the water bowl in a fixed spot and keep filling it with fresh water. It’s extremely important for the dog to remain hydrated at all times

Brush and tick comb

Body harness and name tag. Both of these should be on top of your priority list. Invest good money and buy the right type of harness and also invest in a name tag. Never walk them with the leash hooked to a collar. It's cruel and unhealthy. A harness gives you better control over the dog

Beds. You can go for fancy ones in pet shops or stich one from local gaddiwala. Box stitched and of six to eight inches thickness with two removable covers with zips is ideal