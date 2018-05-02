My dog is too scared to use the staircase

Srividhya S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I have a two-year-old Labrador. We recently moved to a new house. He’s too scared to get down the staircase. How can I help him?

— Nachiket

Hi Nachiket,

Underlying medical conditions such as hip dysplasia or arthritis can make it quite painful for dogs to climb stairs. In such cases, you will notice that your dog is very reluctant or unwilling to use the stairs. Therefore, consult a vet and rule out any such medical issues. If this is the case, then the vet will, along with medications, recommend good physical therapies that will help with the dog’s agility.

Try to understand the reason behind his unwillingness to use stairs. Have you never climbed any stair with him before? Is the concept of stairs totally alien to your dog? If he has never had a chance with stairs, it is just a matter of familiarising him with it. Even if it is a bad experience from his past, you still need to address it as if he has never used a stair before. Dogs don’t live in the past and are willing to make things work. The key is for you to let go of the past and not hold on to it emotionally. Rather give him the confidence that he needs to get over it.

Get started by placing treats on each step and slowly encourage him to move one stair at a time. The treats will take his mind off the fear once he starts to move. You can gently guide him with the leash and stop him from panicking or racing back down. Alternately, you can sit down along with him on each stair, praise him and cuddle him before enticing him to the next step.

If your staircase is slippery, think of carpeting options or at the least use a different set of stairs until he gets comfortable with the concept. One good option is to get him a playmate, probably your friend’s dog who does not fear stairs. In all his excitement to play with his buddy, he will forget his fear and pick up the confidence from his friend. Consult a professional trainer for help if issues persist. (Send us your queries on pet behaviour to petfaqs@gmail.com)