One decision, numerous conflicts and confusions

CHENNAI: What is the consequence of following your conscience? In a Tamil play Manasaatchi, this question lingers right from the beginning. It’s about Vijayan, a man in his late 40s, who quits his job when he is unjustly asked to fire four employees. And the 13 scenes in the play trace the conflict and confusion that Vijayan’s decision brings to his family.

Manasaatchi is written and directed by KSN Sundar. It is the sixth stage production of S Shivpprasadh’s ‘Nataka Kavalar Chemmal RS Manohar’s NXGS’, a troupe known for reproducing mythological plays and adaptations with a social theme. It’ll be staged today, as part of Kartik Fine Arts’ Annual Summer Drama Festival.

The Tamil stage play veteran, late RS Manohar’s nephew, Shivpprasadh, and granddaughter S Sruuthi are among the nine actors in the play. Sruuthi, the 15-year-old actor who plays the role of Vijayan’s 21-year-old daughter, says, “When my father loses his job, my character is instantly ready to give up all her savings to support her father. And it’s not just Vijayan, but everyone protects and listens to what they believe is right.”

Sundar began working on the script a year ago when there were news about job losses. He wondered how one could stand against all odds in such a situation. “The play looks at the predicaments of Vijayan who thinks about both his family and other employees who are sacked and have families. It’s an unsettling place to be in. But the turn of events, towards the end tell us that any situation handled with manasaatchi is bound to ease,” he shares.

A passing but important reference is made in one of the scenes about suicide prevention and SNEHA Foundation’s work in supporting the lives of two lakh people so far. “The main storyline is not about suicide, but we see the characters taking a strong stance on it. This is especially relevant now during the season of board exam results,” says Shivpprasadh.



‘Manasaatchi’ will be staged today at Narada Gana Sabha Main Hall, from 7pm. For details, write to:

s.shivpprasadh@gmail.com