Self-service app for railway staff launched

As part of green measures, the railways have launched an exclusive Android mobile application for serving its employees on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd May 2018 02:06 AM

By Express News Service

The 'railway employee self-service' Android application will now enable the employees to get information such as pay slip, salary details, reimbursements and income tax details through the application.The application is mainly aimed at reducing the hassle in verifying details of employees. Currently, if discrepancies are found in salary slip, attendance and income tax, the employee have to visit their divisional head quarters.

Going forward, the employees will now be able to check all details through mobile application, thereby reducing the paper consumption, said a senior railway official.The employees service register, annual performance appraisal report and seniority list are being scanned and fed in the application.

The employees will be able to view their details soon, added the official.The Centre of Railway Information System (CRIS), which developed the application, is also planning to upgrade the application to provide options for workers to send their grievances.

