Goods Vandi to run on an off-beat musical track

Thushara Ann Mathew By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A grey door opens to the little orange studio room with instruments, wires and five smiling faces. The room reverberated with the vibrations of the strokes played on guitar and the beats on the djembe.

"The idea to come up with a band began when all of our friends decided to come together and create our own kind of music. Although, we are all established in our own career, this was a dream and we couldn’t say ‘no’, when the idea was suggested by one of our friend, Jaishankar(who will be playing with us),”says Malgudi Subha, the lead vocalist of the band.

So what’s the story behind the band name? “It was Jaishankar who suggested the name Malgadi. The brainstorming then led to the name, ‘Goods Vandi’,” says Subha, who is popularly called Malgadi/Malgudi Subha, after her song, Malgadi ekki Golkonda became a hit.

The band includes Malgudi Shubha on vocals, Aravind Murali on bass, Donan Murray on guitars, K on keyboards, and Soundz on drums. It is the versatility and differences that has brought all these musicians together. All the musicians belong to different musical backgrounds like rock, pop, fusion, folk, and classical.

"A goods vandi carries lot of different stuff, and that is the kind of composition and madness our band needs. We are hoping to pass on the same vibe to our audiences,” says Subha. K agrees with her as he says that it is really fun and exciting to work collectively. "We respect each other and the kind of music we do. We all have our own careers in the music industry, and its good to be among like minded musicians, it is both fun and challenging," he adds.

The band will be performing their own versions or covers of different songs including Tamil, Malayalam and Odiya. They would like to call their genre of music as quirky. "It is like walking into a candy shop, you have all flavours and then you also have water at the end of it," says Subha. Aravind adds that there is nothing good or bad in music, as long as you are playing it with your heart and soul.

You can catch Goods Vandi live on May 4 at Bay 146 from 9 pm onwards. For details call: 9710976876

Describe each member of the band.

Malgudi Subha's anwers:

Aravind: By the time we are exiting Aravind is already messaging us about the next practice.

Donan: Once we finish a song and incase we are just like chatting, immediately he goes 'okay, next song'.

Soundz: Soundz is a sweet heart

K: K is the baby of our group.

Jaishankar: Jaishankar who will be playing the melodica, is the wise man of the group.

And I am the mother of the group