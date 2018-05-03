Government staff found hanging in police station, kin allege custodial death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A government employee, who was called for a police inquiry in assault case, was found hanging in the lockup of a police station in Kancheepuram district in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The family members of the deceased Chittrarasu have alleged that the police killed him and demanded action against the cops involved.

It is said that Chittrarasu, who worked as a clerk in the assistant education office at Acharapakkam, was summoned to the Chunambedu police station on Tuesday afternoon after he had a fight with Jegan and Anandan, both relatives, with whom he was having a land dispute.

"On Tuesday, at around 2.30 pm, Chittrarasu had a fight over the land issue with the duo, which led to fisticuffs. Jagan and his relative, later, lodged a complaint with the Chunambedu police and Chittrarasu was subsequently summoned for inquiry. He went to the station around 4 pm and did not return home till 8.30 pm. After we reached the station, we found Chittrarasu in the lockup," a relative of the victim told Express over the phone.

"We were there at the station till 11 pm, but no policeman was ready to speak to us. They sent us back home, asking us to come next day. Around 1 am on Wednesday, we reached the station only to be informed that he had committed suicide ins the lockup with his underwear," added the relative.

"His body was sent to the government hospital in Chengalpet even before we reached the station. However, a few policemen, who were at the station, informed us that Chittrarasu had asked the senior police officer to let him go at around 2 am as it was raining and as he had to return to his family. A heated argument ensued. We suspect a custodial death," said the relative.

A senior police officer claimed that Chittrarasu had killed himself by hanging and the police had no role whatsoever in his death. "He used his underwear to kill himself inside the lockup near the partition of the bathroom. We have CCTV footage of the incident which will be submitted to the magistrate during inquiry. We did not let him go home, anticipating that he would have a fight again with the duo. We wanted him to stay in the station for further questioning," said the officer.

However, the kin of the deceased staged a protest at the police station, demanding a probe into the death.

Superintendent of Police Santhosh Haidmeni and senior police officers visited the police station.

Chittrarasu is survived by his wife and three children who had completed their college education.l