He is a farmer At heart

CHENNAI: For Nandakumar, MD, Cycle Gap, life is all about exploring the values of hard work. “I come from an agricultural family and today, to be an entrepreneur is a huge shift and an accomplishment,” he says. As we sit at his resto-bar, neatly tucked away in Anna Nagar, he tells us why he chose the hospitality industry, his love for organic farming, his idea of unwinding and more. Excerpts follow.

What led you to become an entrepreneur and that too in the hospitality sector?

I come from an agricultural family. We have our land in Sriharikota. So, growing up wasn’t easy. We used to struggle with our everyday bread and butter. My brother and I wanted to lead a stable life and studied hard. I am a software engineer but, I found my calling in entrepreneurship. I wanted to serve people and hospitality was the best means to achieve that. Apart from this, I also started a construction company in 2008 as I wanted to explore other sectors.

From farming to hospitality, how was the transition?

I haven’t transitioned entirely. Farming will always be number one for me as it has fed me and my family. My father still cultivates his farms and I try to help him out whenever possible. My long-term goal is to get into organic farming. That’s more of a retirement plan. I would love my child to grow up in such an environment...with farms and a house in the middle of the farm.

How do you spend time with your child?

She’s three-and-a-half years old and my alarm every morning. By 6.30 am, she wakes me up and I prepare her for school. If I don’t, she refuses to go. I spend about two hours in the morning with her, and we play once I get back from work. She’s my little bundle of joy.

What’s your idea of unwinding?

As I enjoy my work, it is easy for me to juggle between work and my personal life. Being an Andhra Pradesh native, I make it a point to visit the theatres with friends and family whenever it screens Telugu movies. It’s a get- together of sorts. I am not a film buff, but I just enjoy catching up with them on such occasions. I enjoy music and have a good sound system set up at my home just for me to enjoy good quality music. I like listening to SPB, Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.

Tell us something about your adventurous streak?

I have enjoyed snorkelling and deep sea diving. But, I am more into gymming and playing badminton. I have always been into sports.

A person you would like to thank for your growth?

My father and my brother, of course. They have been my backbone throughout the journey. They have always let me experiment, learn and gain experiences. If not for them, I would probably be doing something mundane.

If you want to put yourself on the world map, which place would you set your venture in?

New York! I love the place. I would love to set up a venture of mine in NY. I also want to set up a model villa in my native, where local people can get a taste of living in a big city.