Indian medicine, homeopathy Bill in next Parliament session

A Bill to set up a National Commission of Indian Systems and Homoeopathy will be tabled in the next session of Parliament, Union Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a new building for the Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences on the campus of Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian Medicine at Arumbakkam, he said the commission would be set up on the lines of the proposed National Medical Commission. The two statutory regulatory bodies -- the Central Council of Indian Medicine and the Central Council of Homeopathy -- that regulate education and practice of Ayush systems of medicine would be replaced by the commission, he said.

The minister said a draft copy of the Bill had been placed for public comments. Yoga and Naturopathy, which are not governed by any regulatory authority, also will come under the purview of the commission.

The Bill aims at bringing in educational reforms and research and improving transparency.

Naik said no State, including Tamil Nadu, had raised opposition to introducing NEET-based admission to Ayush courses from this year.

