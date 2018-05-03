The party is here!

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What was the highlight of the last party that you attended? Shiny hats, the funky costumes, or the neon decorations? Be it a Marvel-themed birthday party or a baby shower, party props and costumes are what infuse life to the celebration. Thushara Ann Mathew hopped around the city to find stores that satiate your party needs

Twinkles, The Party Shop

For all things pretty and cute, head here. As you enter, you can’t miss the bright balloons hung on the pink and yellow walls. Deoli Kohli started the store in 2014 when she felt that the city needed a place to buy party props. Here, the shelves are neatly packed with party supplies, decorations, props, ranging from colourful balloons to banners, paper flowers, party poppers, and hats. The store also organises parties on request. The price range for the products starts at Rs 100.

Address: Twinkles, The Party Shop, New No 9 Lambeth Avenue, Bawa Road, Alwarpet.

Contact: 9841092673

Mask

A small shutter along the corridor of Spencer Plaza opens to a line of bloody-faced and scary masks, smiling right at you. Don’t worry, this is no ghost town. You are at Mask. Opened eight years ago, the store is the perfect place if you’ve planned a gory party. You’ll find masks in all shapes, sizes, and forms including skeletons, pirates, bloody-thirsty Dracula, gorillas, and demon with fangs. You can also accessorise the mask with chains, bracelets, eye masks, and hair wigs. The store assures to give you the best deals for Halloween parties and stage plays. The prices start from Rs 200 and can go up to Rs 950, depending on the design and detailing.

Address: Mask, F-31 A, 1st-floor 1st phase, Mount Road, Spencer Plaza

Contact: 9941762903

Santa Stores

This is a small store with big surprises. From lanterns, fairy masks, giant glasses, and glow in the dark caps to neon-coloured props, this shop is a treasure trove of creative crafts. The shop stores all the props in the warehouse, which are then supplied on demand. They’ve got props covered for every theme — birthdays, weddings, bachelorette, corporate events, and Halloween. The prices start from Rs 10 for basic balloons to Rs 500- Rs 600, depending on the quantity of the product and the design chosen.

Address: Party Shop, Old No 29, 1st cross street, Kasthuribai

nagar, Adyar.

Contact: 08807044880

Costume Centre

Known for its large collection of costumes and accessories, this 107-year-old shop is located right under the Kodambakkam flyover. They specialise in costumes ranging from traditional and mythological characters to animals, superheroes, and cartoons. They also offer matching accessories like jewellery, masks, headgears/gowns, and funky hair wigs. According to the store owner, business is mostly seasonal, with a break of four months in between, when there are no events. They offer costumes and props for Halloween parties, kids’ parties, and fancy dress. The price starts from Rs 50 and goes up to Rs 1,000 depending on the product and/or the set.

Address: Costume Centre, New No. 179, Old No. 73, No. 26, Kodambakkam High Road, Parthsarathy Puram, T Nagar.

Contact: 42122229

Party Palazzo

Paper flowers at the entrance give a warm welcome to this small shop at Besant Nagar beach. This store has recently moved its franchise online. Now, customers can place orders and/or contact them via Facebook or Instagram. They cater to all kinds of party needs including bachelorettes, baby showers, birthday, etc. Party Palazzo not only has themed party products but they will also deck up your home and party halls based on your theme request.

Visit Facebook page @partypalazzochennai.

Contact 6380547483