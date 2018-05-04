2 pose as couple, rob MTC bus passengers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man and his woman relative were arrested for posing as a couple and stealing from passengers travelling in MTC buses by diverting their attention. Police said Rathi (30) and her relative Prabhakar (32) hail from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Rathi was married and had a one-and-a-half-year-old son. Prabhakar was her brother-in-law.

“The duo recently moved to the city and targeted women passengers. They would leave home around 7 am every day, giving an impression to neighbours that they are office-goers. They would travel by MTC bus, mostly on the T Nagar-Vadapalani route, posing as a couple along with the child. In crowded buses, they would hand over the child to women passengers sitting and while getting off the bus, they would steal the chain,” said K Pasupathi, Vadapalani police inspector.

“However, on Tuesday, Rathi tried to steal one Vijaya’s chain. But the latter raised an alarm and with the help of the other passengers, both were nabbed and handed over to the Vadapalani Police Station,” added the officer.

Investigations revealed that Rathi and Prabhakar had involved in 13 cases and used to target women at crowded places, including temples and markets.

Both were arrested and around 42 sovereigns of jewellery and `82,000 in cash were recovered. Later, they were remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

Burglars strike at junior artiste’s locked house

An unidentified gang decamped with 35 sovereigns of gold and diamonds worth `2 lakh from the locked house of a junior artiste at Kothavalchavadi. Police said Nivin (26) and his family left Chennai on April 23 for Hyderabad to attend a marriage. “The family returned on Wednesday only to find the valuables missing in the house,” said a police source. Following a complaint, the Kothavalchavadi Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the suspects.