35,000 cops on city duty for President Ram Nath Kovind’s 2-day visit

Ahead of the two-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the city, 3,500 policemen will be deployed as part of security arrangements from Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the two-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the city, 3,500 policemen will be deployed as part of security arrangements from Friday.

Officials said security would be tightened along the President’s routes and at the Raj Bhavan during his stay. He is scheduled to reach Chennai on Friday (May 4) and will leave for Vellore on a helicopter.

According to the itinerary, the President will attend centenary celebrations of Christian Medical College in Vellore. A new kidney transplant and cardiac unit will be inaugurated by him at Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre on the same day. Following this event, President will pay a visit to Golden Temple in Vellore.

He is scheduled to reach the city in the same evening and will stay at Raj Bhavan. On Saturday, the President will be the chief guest at the  graduation ceremony of Madras University and also participate in a separate event at Guru Nanak College in Velachery.

As part of the arrangement, temporary check-posts will be installed in various parts of the city to monitor the movement of people.

Ram Nath Kovind

