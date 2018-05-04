Home Cities Chennai

7,420 register on Day-1 of engineering admissions

More than 85% of students registered themselves from home, only a little over 1,000 used the 44 TNEA centres

Students registering themselves for admission to engineering courses at Anna University on Thursday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018 started on Thursday, with a total of 7,420 students registering online until 6 pm. University officials are expecting over a lakh students to apply this year. More than 85 per cent of the students registered themselves from home as only a little over 1000 used the 44 TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC) set-up by the government. This is a huge leap from last year, when only 4,738 students registered on the first day.

After inspecting the TFC in Chennai on Thursday, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said that the government has done away with the difficulty for students across the State to come to Chennai to register themselves. “This facility will help students pick the college streams of their choice effectively,” he said.
Students’ public exam score will automatically be picked up by the admission system after they have registered.

Students will have to give their exam roll number in the application and their marks will be automatically integrated with the application once results are announced. However, this facility is available only for State Board students. CBSE students will have to update their marks manually.

While most students welcome the online registration system, some had difficulty with the payment procedure. Students have to use either their credit or debit card or net banking to make payment towards registration. “I don’t have any card and haven’t used net-banking before. I have to ask my friends for help and don’t know if they’ll give me their banking details,” said Logesh Arumugam, a student from Tindivanam.

Students who were not familiar with the online registration procedures can seek help from TNEA Facilitation Centres.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions is conducted by Anna University every year for admission into engineering courses in various institutions across the State through a single window process. The application registration will be open until May 30. Counselling will be held in July this year.

