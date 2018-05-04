Centre discriminating against TN on Cauvery: Law Minister Shanmugam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam on Thursday charged the Central government with discriminating against Tamil Nadu on Cauvery water dispute. However, he said the State government had put forth very strong arguments on Thursday, when the Centre sought more time to submit the draft scheme. The Tamil Nadu government would ensure justice for the farmers of the State soon.

Shanmugam, who was present during the hearing at Supreme Court, told mediapersons in Delhi that the Centre had discriminated against Tamil Nadu. However, he pointed out that senior counsel for the State government strongly objected to the Centre’s request for further time and said it would not augur well for the federal polity of the country.

AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan, who had in March said that AIADMK MPs would commit suicide if the Centre fails to constitute the Cauvery Management Board, on Thursday charged that the Central government had failed to implement the directive of the Supreme Court and it had failed in its duty on the water dispute.

Meanwhile, political parties in Tamil Nadu strongly criticised the Central government for seeking more time to submit the draft scheme on Cauvery water dispute and for its continued apathy towards Tamil Nadu.

However, State BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan defended the Centre saying it was trying to arrive at a permanent solution to the vexatious Cauvery issue.

DMK working president MK Stalin said the Central government’s argument that the approval for draft scheme could not be received since the Prime Minister and union ministers were engaged in campaigning in Karnataka was nothing but a lame excuse.

“In this communication era, this argument cannot be accepted. The Supreme Court should have reprimanded the Centre for this attitude and should have directed it to submit the draft scheme by Thursday evening. The court should take firm steps to put a full stop to the betrayals against Tamil Nadu on Cauvery issue. Merely showing its strictness in words while extending the deadline for submitting the scheme will not ensure justice for Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He warned that if the Centre continued its betrayal, massive agitations can be the only way out to establish the rights of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, strongly condemned the Centre for seeking further time to submit the draft scheme. “If this situation continues, Kuruvai crop cannot be raised in the delta district this year too. The Central government is acting against Tamil Nadu in a very mean-minded way just to gain political mileage in Karnataka.

CPM State council, in its meeting in Madurai, adopted a resolution condemning the Central government for seeking more time and said massive agitations should be held across Tamil Nadu against the biased attitude of the Centre.

PMK founder S Ramadoss said “The attitude of the Supreme Court shows it has not really condemned the Centre. If Tamil Nadu is not rendered justice on Cauvery on May 8, no force can stop the entire State rising against the injustice.”

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, in a statement here, said “The SC directive to Karnataka to release 4 tmcft of water is only an eyewash. Only when the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee are formed, they can ensure release of water to Tamil Nadu. Now, there is no guarantee that Karnataka will honour SC’s direction.”

In Cuddalore, Seeman, Naam Thamizhar Katchi leader, said “Centre’s further request for time shows that it has no intention to do justice to the people of Tamil Nadu on Cauvery water dispute. The BJP and Congress have high stakes in Karnataka and they wish to win Assembly elections. Hence, both parties are taking a stance against Tamil Nadu on Cauvery issue. It is clear that the Central government is betraying, insulting and ignoring the interests of people of Tamil Nadu.”

Film director Bharathiraja said “The only scheme of the BJP-led Central government is to betray Tamil Nadu. If the Centre continues to ignore this State, the people would rise in a massive way.”

However, countering the charges of the opposition parties, Tamilisai Soundararajan said for constituting the Cauvery Management Board, nine members should be there and of them, five would be named by the Central government and four by the State governments. But, the State government is yet to spell out the name of the officials. On the contrary, the Central government is trying to arrive at a permanent solution to the dispute unlike the previous UPA regime which had put the issue on the back burner.