Customs department seizes parcel of 7.9-kg Khat leaves from Kenya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Customs Postal Appraising Department officials at the airport here have seized 7.9 kg of Khat leaves (psychotropic substance) valued at `19.75 lakh.

The PAD handles the clearance of post parcels arriving from abroad and it was at the Foreign Post Office that the case of smuggling was detected, said a statement from the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Airport, on Wednesday.

A post parcel had arrived from Kenya and was consigned to a local address in Chennai carrying a declaration to the effect that it contained “herbs”. However, on scanning, it was detained on suspicion that the parcel may contain some contraband. A call memo sent to the consignee did not elicit any response and hence the parcel was opened and it was found to contain dried leaves, which were suspected to be Khat leaves.

Khat leaf (Catha Edulis) has recently been added to the list of psychotropic substances specified in the schedule to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS) 1985 (as amended). The consignment of suspected Khat leaves was seized under the NDPS Act and Customs Act.

Khat is a flowering plant native to the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula contains Alkaloid Cathine, an amphetamine-like stimulant that is said to cause excitement, loss of appetite and euphoria. Users simply chew the green Khat leaves. The dried leaves can also be used in this way, though they have less potency. Some Khat users also smoke the drug, mix it into tea or sprinkle it on food. Further investigation is in progress, the Commissioner of Customs added.

