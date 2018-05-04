Dog days from today, no heatwave warning

By PTI

CHENNAI: Kathiri Veyil or Agni Nakshatram, the period considered to be the peak summer season, is set to begin on Friday, but there is relief for Chennaiites as temperature is likely to be normal. However, the Meteorological Department has issued temperature warning to nine interior districts of the State.

Unlike last year, there is no sign of heatwave. In fact, this summer has been relatively pleasant. The Nungambakkam weather station has not breached even 37 degree Celsius mark till date this summer, while suburbs were little hotter with temperature reaching close to 40 degree Celsius a few days ago.

Meteorological Department officials on Thursday said the maximum temperature is likely to be around 40 to 42 degree Celsius, which is two to three degree Celsius above normal in some parts of Vellore, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Karur, Madurai and Tirunelveli districts during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, weather blogger Pradeep John said Kathiri Veyil would have a subdued start. For next three to four days, the temperature is going to be around normal. Chennai will see around 36 to 37 degree Celsius, while Meenambakkam will see around 38 degree Celsius. These are normal temperatures for May. “But from May 7, things change and the city may surpass 40 degree Celsius mark,” he said in his Facebook blog.

On Thursday, Nungambakkam station recorded 36 degrees and Meenambakkam 37.6 degrees, which 0.1 and 0.6 degrees above normal. Tiruchy has recorded highest temperature in the State clocking 40.3 degrees.