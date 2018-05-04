Japanese scholarships for international students
CHENNAI: The MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Government of Japan) has offered scholarships to international students who wish to study in Japan at a specialised training college, a college of technology and a university (undergraduate level). The scholarships offered are for three years, four years and five years respectively, beginning from April 2019.
The specialised training college offers a three-year programme comprising one-year preparatory education in the Japanese language and two-year professional education. A grantee who graduates will be awarded a diploma.
The fields of study offered in the three-year scholarship programme are technology, personal care and nutrition, education and welfare, business, fashion and home economics, cultural and general education and other fields.
The college of technology offers a four-year programme comprising a one-year preparatory education in the Japanese language and specialised education for three years prior to graduation. A grantee who graduates will be awarded a diploma and associated degree.
The five-year undergraduate programme consists of one-year preparatory education in the Japanese language and four-year Bachelor degree course. A grantee who successfully graduates will be awarded the degree of “Gakushi” (Bachelor degree). The fields of study offered in the five-year scholarship programme range from social sciences and humanities to natural sciences, architecture, engineering, law and a number of other courses.
More details can be accessed from the website: http://www.chennai.in.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_ja/c_000006.html