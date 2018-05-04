Home Cities Chennai

Japanese scholarships for international students

The MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Government of Japan) has offered scholarships to international students who wish to study in Japan at a specialised training c

Published: 04th May 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Government of Japan) has offered scholarships to international students who wish to study in Japan at a specialised training college, a college of technology and a university (undergraduate level). The scholarships offered are for three years, four years and five years respectively, beginning from April 2019.  

The specialised training college offers a three-year programme comprising one-year preparatory education in the Japanese language and two-year professional education. A grantee who graduates will be awarded a diploma.  

The fields of study offered in the three-year scholarship programme are technology, personal care and nutrition, education and welfare, business, fashion and home economics, cultural and general education and other fields.

The college of technology offers a four-year programme comprising a one-year preparatory education in the Japanese language and specialised education for three years prior to graduation. A grantee who graduates will be awarded a diploma and associated degree.

The five-year undergraduate programme consists of one-year  preparatory education in the Japanese language and four-year Bachelor degree course. A grantee who successfully graduates will be awarded the degree of “Gakushi” (Bachelor degree). The fields of study offered in the five-year scholarship programme range from social sciences and humanities to natural sciences, architecture, engineering, law and a number of other courses.

More details can be accessed from the website: http://www.chennai.in.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_ja/c_000006.html

Comments

