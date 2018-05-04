Passenger plans go for a toss as trains cancelled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travel plans for rail passengers who had booked their tickets from Chennai to Bengaluru, Madurai and Tirupati has gone awry with Southern Railway cancelling trains just two days before the travel date.

Particularly, passengers who booked tickets in Chennai - Sathya Sai Nilayam Express for travel on Friday are the worst affected as the only alternative train to Bengaluru was also cancelled.

In view of yard up-gradation works at Arakkonam railway station which began on April 20, Chennai division has cancelled about 967 local and express train services between April 21 and May 5.

This includes cancellation of 416 local train services operated in Chennai - Arakkonam - Tiruttani section, 59 passenger trains and 15 express trains that pass through Arakkonam station.

However, many trains which were not mentioned earlier were also cancelled at short notice. On May 4, Chennai Central - Madurai AC Express, Chennai Central - Sri Sathyasai Prashanthi Nilayam Express and Chennai Central - Tirupati Express have been cancelled.

As trains including Shatabdi and other Bengaluru-bound express trains had already been cancelled, passengers travelling to Bengaluru had booked their tickets in Chennai Central - Sri Sathyasai Prashanthi Nilayam Express. Much to their surprise, a message about cancellation of the train was received on May 2, citing engineering works at Arakkonam.

When contacted, Southern Railway officials said the engineering works being carried out to upgrade the infrastructure at Arakkonam is crucial and complex in nature. “Even though we have taken extreme care to have lesser repercussion on train services, unexpectedly, a few trains had to be cancelled for the works,” added the official.

967 services dropped

In view of yard up-gradation works at Arakkonam railway station, Chennai division has cancelled 967 local and express trains between April 21 and May 5