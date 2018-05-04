Home Cities Chennai

PG admission: Madras High Court refuses to set aside order on Government Order

Vacation bench says it wouldn’t interfere in single judge’s verdict passed on April 18

Published: 04th May 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

The Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to set aside an order quashing the Government Orders identifying remote and difficult areas to award incentive marks to in-service candidates in admissions to postgraduate medical courses.

A vacation bench of Justice V Bharathidasan and Justice N Seshasayee said it would not interfere in the single judge’s order, when the Supreme Court had clearly set out the guidelines to identify such areas for the purpose of PG medical admission.

On April 18, the judge quashed the Government Orders identifying remote and difficult areas while allowing a batch of petitions moved by MBBS doctors alleging the classification was not made considering the geographical parameters of the areas.

When the appeal came up for hearing, the State argued that a committee comprising experts was constituted for classifying the areas and the committee, after considering all parameters, had identified certain areas as remote and difficult for awarding incentive marks.

