Home Cities Chennai

Rare genetic diseases can be diagnosed at Institute of Child Health, Egmore

New clinic at ICH will give fresh hope to children with inherited lysosomal illness

Published: 04th May 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to make treatment and diagnosis of rare genetic disorders affordable, the state government opened a genetic clinic, the first-of-its kind in the government sector in the state, at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore on Thursday.

The clinic, which was inaugurated by Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, will offer hope for children with rare diseases such as lysosomal storage disorders, who require enzyme replacement but cannot afford the otherwise expensive procedure.

“It would cost lakhs for parents in private hospitals as it has to be procured from other countries. Also, it is a life-long treatment and so, many parents could not afford it. A few children get sponsors from trusts. Now, this treatment can be offered at the ICH itself for free of cost,” said Dr Srilakshmi, Head, Department of Medical Genetics, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University who is part of the treating team at the ICH.
This means that now even the poor can have access to treatment and early diagnosis free of cost. The Genetic Department at the ICH sees around 1,000 children a year with rare diseases including lysosomal storage disorders. But, it did not have the facility for laboratory diagnosis and also for the treatment.

Also for the new-born, a molecular analysis test must be done to diagnose genetic disorders, but till now, the institute used to send samples to AIIMS, Delhi, JIPMER or to other institutions outside the state. Now, it can be done here, Srilakshmi added.

“The Union and state governments are funding the facility. Sixty per cent of funds will come from the Union government and 40 per cent from the state government,” said  Dr A T Arasar Seeralar, Director, ICH.

The clinic will function under the Genetic Department of the Institution on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The minister, who also inaugurated a simulation lab at the ICH for training in first aid to medical staff and the doctors, said the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) would  fund `1,634 crore to carry out  infrastructure development and equipment procurement at various government hospitals.

The minister inaugurated the facility as part of the celebration of one-year completion of establishment of the out-patient building at the ICH by JICA.

Health secretary J Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education Dr A Edwin Joe, senior representative of JICA India Toru Uemachi, consultant of the JICA India  office Junko Yamada, and other officials participated in the function.

Lysosomal storage disease

What: They are are inherited disorders which occur from a ‘lack of specific enzymes that break down certain lipids (fats) or carbohydrates (sugar) in the body cells. All forms of LSDs are ‘progressive’.
How: If these enzymes are absent, the body has trouble in breaking down certain lipids. When that happens, fats and sugars start to accrue in cell lysosomes. These active enzymes end up throwing normal bodily functions out of the window.

7700
Thought to affect roughly 1 in 7700 births

40
No of different types of LSDs

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar

Comments

More from this section

Passenger plans go for a toss as trains cancelled

Japanese scholarships for international students

‘Why still no action against S Ve Shekher’

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity