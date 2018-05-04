Home Cities Chennai

Seerat wins US Consulate essay contest

Seerat Gupta, a third-year journalism student from Christ (to be deemed university) in Bengaluru, won the first place in an essay contest conducted by the US Consulate General here to commemorate the

Published: 04th May 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:19 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seerat Gupta, a third-year journalism student from Christ (to be deemed university) in Bengaluru, won the first place in an essay contest conducted by the US Consulate General here to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day 2018, which fell on May 3.

The essay contest was open to college and university students in the southern regions of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. Even students from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands participated.
Maitreyi Menon, a third-year economics and public policy student from Kochi, bagged the second prize, while Karrthik R, another third-year journalism student from Christ in Bengaluru, was awarded the third place.

Daphnie Parimala Rajavel, a second-year English literature student from the Women’s Christian College here, got the ‘honourable mention’, and Karthik R, a first-year MBA student from College of Engineering, Guindy, picked up the ‘most creative’ title

