SRMJEEE results out, counselling from May 7

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The results of SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) for admission to BTech degree programmes was declared on Tuesday. Students from seven states featured in the top 10 all India ranks. Counselling for BTech seats in SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur (Chennai), SRM Haryana, Sonepat, and SRM AP, Amaravati, will begin on Monday.

Counselling for admission to BTech has been scheduled for Haryana and Andhra Pradesh institutions from Monday (May 7) to Thursday (May 10) at their respective campuses. The SRMIST has scheduled counselling from May 11 to May 20 at its NCR and Kattankulathur campuses.

Candidates can download their rank card and counselling call letter by logging onto their dashboard. The Founder’s Scholarships will be awarded based on the rank obtained in the SRMJEEE-2018 on the first day of counselling. Top 100 ranks in SRMJEEE will receive 100 per cent waiver of tuition and hostel fees, while rank 101 to 500 will get 100 per cent tuition fee waiver. Rank 501 to 1,000 will get 75 per cent waiver and rank 1,001 to 2,000 will get 50 per cent tuition fee waiver. From rank 2,001 to 3,000, tuition fee waiver will be 25 per cent. Scholarships of `30 crore is on offer across SRM Group of Institutions.