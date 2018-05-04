Home Cities Chennai

SRMJEEE results out, counselling from May 7

The results of SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) for admission to BTech degree programmes was declared on Tuesday.

Published: 04th May 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The results of SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) for admission to BTech degree programmes was declared on Tuesday. Students from seven states featured in the top 10 all India ranks. Counselling for BTech seats in SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur (Chennai), SRM Haryana, Sonepat, and SRM AP, Amaravati, will begin on Monday.

Counselling for admission to BTech has been scheduled for Haryana and Andhra Pradesh institutions from Monday (May 7) to Thursday (May 10) at their respective campuses. The SRMIST has scheduled counselling from May 11 to May 20 at its NCR and Kattankulathur campuses.

Candidates can download their rank card and counselling call letter by logging onto their dashboard. The Founder’s Scholarships will be awarded based on the rank obtained in the SRMJEEE-2018 on the first day of counselling. Top 100 ranks in SRMJEEE will receive 100 per cent waiver of tuition and hostel fees, while rank 101 to 500 will get 100 per cent tuition fee waiver. Rank 501 to 1,000 will get 75 per cent waiver and rank 1,001 to 2,000 will get 50 per cent tuition fee waiver. From rank 2,001 to 3,000, tuition fee waiver will be  25 per cent. Scholarships of `30 crore is on offer across SRM Group of Institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Passenger plans go for a toss as trains cancelled

Japanese scholarships for international students

‘Why still no action against S Ve Shekher’

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity