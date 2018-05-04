Home Cities Chennai

‘Why still no action against S Ve Shekher’

Wondering why no action was taken against actor-turned-BJP functionary S Ve Shekher, a vacation judge of the Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on the bail application filed by him.

Actor-turned-BJP politician S Ve Shekher (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

“Why the police are biased in taking action against Shekher, when they had taken action against media people and arrested them? Why a different approach in the case of Shekher?” Justice S Ramathilagam orally observed, when the anticipatory bail application came up before her.

A case was registered by the Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, Central Crime Branch in Vepery, for offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act against Shekher recently.

Shekher’s counsel submitted that his client had mistakenly forwarded a message he had received from Thirumalai Sa. Almost all offences, except one relating to instigation of violence against particular section of people, are bailable.

