‘Why still no action against S Ve Shekher’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wondering why no action was taken against actor-turned-BJP functionary S Ve Shekher, a vacation judge of the Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on the bail application filed by him.

“Why the police are biased in taking action against Shekher, when they had taken action against media people and arrested them? Why a different approach in the case of Shekher?” Justice S Ramathilagam orally observed, when the anticipatory bail application came up before her.

A case was registered by the Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, Central Crime Branch in Vepery, for offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act against Shekher recently.

Shekher’s counsel submitted that his client had mistakenly forwarded a message he had received from Thirumalai Sa. Almost all offences, except one relating to instigation of violence against particular section of people, are bailable.