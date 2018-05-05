CB-CID probe sought

By Express News Service

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a CB CID probe into the death of a 45-year-old government employee allegedly in custody of Chunambedu police in Kancheepuram a few days ago after he was detained for assaulting his neighbour.

The petition has been moved by the victim’s wife Vennila. She alleged that her husband Sitrarasu was beaten to death by police in the station. She prayed the court for a CB-CID probe and to permit her to have a doctor of her choice during autopsy on her husband’s body.