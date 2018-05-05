Home Cities Chennai

DMK MLA warns of contempt case against Kovai SP over gutka row

In the wake of the Coimbatore police arresting DMK men following their protest over running of an illegal gutka unit at Kannampalayam, the party’s Chennai west district secretary and Chepauk-Triplican

Published: 05th May 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Coimbatore police arresting DMK men following their protest over running of an illegal gutka unit at Kannampalayam, the party’s Chennai west district secretary and Chepauk-Triplicane MLA, J Anbazhagan, on Friday threatened the Coimbatore  SP that he would initiating contempt of court proceedings over his non-compliance with the Madras High Court order for a CBI probe into the gutka scam.

In a legal notice shot off to Coimbatore SP Pa Murthy and the Sulur police station Inspector, he noted that as soon as the case was transferred to the CBI by the High Court, the police should have taken its hands off from the matter.

The sudden interest of the SP in the issue of a gutkha unit at Kannampalayam has raised serious doubts about him and his action has gone against the tenor of the Madras High Court order, he alleged.

‘Will act on guilty’

All AIADMK leaders and officials involved in the gutka scam would be punished when DMK comes to power, said party leader M K Stalin on Friday

