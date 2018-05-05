Madras High Court allows minor rape victim to abort foetus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has allowed a 14-year old rape victim to terminate her pregnancy of around 18 weeks. Justice T Raja gave the green signal on April 28, while passing orders on a writ petition from the Child Welfare Committee, represented by its chairperson.

Committee counsel told the judge that the minor girl was produced before it by the Kancheepuram District Collector on April 4. She was then admitted in the Christ Faith Home for Children at Mettu Colony in Manapakkam. At the time of production, it was reported that the girl was raped by a known person five months ago.

Immediately thereafter, the girl was taken to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital and an entry for teenage pregnancy was made. A case was registered on April 4. Again, the committee sent a letter dated April 12 to the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital, seeking medical advice regarding continuation of pregnancy. Adolescent pregnancies are prone to higher risk of complications like pregnancy induced hypertension, anaemia, pre-term birth, premature rupture of membranes, intrauterine growth restriction and increased infections.

The victim and her mother had been counselled to give consent for termination of pregnancy. Moreover, the petitioner also suggested termination of pregnancy for securing the minor girl’s health and life.

“In view of the above, this court directs the dean to do the needful by terminating the single intra uterine pregnancy of about 18 weeks gestational age,” the judge said and allowed the petition.