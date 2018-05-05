Home Cities Chennai

Man held for passing off murder as suicide

A 36-year-old man was arrested for killing his wife and enacting a drama that she had committed suicide at their house in Maduravoyal on Thursday night.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested for killing his wife and enacting a drama that she had committed suicide at their house in Maduravoyal on Thursday night. Police said that after Srinivasan lodged a complaint with the police that his wife had hanged herself in the house, they recovered the body and found injuries near her neck.

During an interrogation, Srinivasan, a plumber, confessed to having killed his wife Indirani, 33, and tried to make it look like a suicide.

The enquiry also revealed that the couple, who were childless, were not on good terms with each other as he had suspected her fidelity. She was working as a tailor in a private export company. Further investigations are on.

In another incident, one of the two burglars who looted `30,000 and 15 sovereign gold from a house at Koyambedu was nabbed by police near George Town Court in the wee hours of Friday.

Police said Paul Raj, 21, of Thoraipakkam along with his friend had looted valuables from a house at Koyambedu. A probe is on in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Madras High Court allows minor rape victim to abort foetus

TVK men stage protest at CBSE office

CB-CID probe sought

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity