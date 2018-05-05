TVK men stage protest at CBSE office
CHENNAI: T Velmurugan, former MLA and president of Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, staged a protest at the office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) here on Friday, seeking steps to conduct NEET in Tamil Nadu. Accompanied by 10 partymen, Velmurugan submitted a petition to the CBSE authorities in the office, pressing his demand. Later, when the party workers, led by him, staged a dharna before the office, police held talks with them.