Bomb hoax at residences of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Rajinikanth

Published: 06th May 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police secured a person who made phone calls to city police control room on Saturday that bombs had been planted at the residences of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and actor Rajinikanth, which later turned out to be a hoax. Police gave his name as Bhuvaneswar.

The city police control room received a phone call around 6.30 pm, saying that a bomb had been kept at the Greenways Road residence of the Chief Minister. Immediately, sniffer dog squads were pressed into service and police personnel also made a thorough check. Later, the threat was found to be a hoax. A complaint was filed with Abhiramapuram Police Station.

Director-General of Police T K Rajendran and city police Commissioner A K Viswanathan called on the Chief Minister in the evening and held discussions.Meanwhile, another call from the same number was received at the police control room at 6.42 pm. This time, the caller said a bomb had been planted at the Poes Garden residence of actor Rajinikanth too. Following this, security was beefed up there. A complaint has been filed with Teynampet Police.Police sources said Bhuvaneswar has been secured from Kotturpuram in connection with the threats.

Rajinikanth Edappadi K Palaniswami

