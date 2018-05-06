No fast locals on weekends, stir hits tracks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 200 rail passengers on Saturday picketed Tambaram Railway Station condemning the railway administration for not operating fast EMU locals on weekends. Around 9.10 am, when the Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach EMU local arrived at Tambaram, hundreds of passengers got down from the train and blocked it. The EMU motorman and other railway officials immediately alerted higher officials.

The rail passengers said that on weekdays, the fast locals from Chengalpet were operated on fast line and stopped only at Tambaram, Guindy, Mambalam, Egmore, Park and Beach.

However, on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), the EMU trains were operated as regular services that stop at all stations beyond Tambaram. “We, office-goers from Chengalpattu, Maraimalainagar and Singaperumalkoil, fully depend on the fast EMU locals during morning hours. When the trains get stopped at all stations, we reach our offices late,” said R Shankar, a rail commuter. During office hours in the morning, eight fast locals are operated in Chengalpet-Chennai Beach section between 7.30 am and 8.20 am.

While six trains originate at Chengalpet, two start from Thirumalpur and is operated via Kancheepuram and Chengalpet stations. Rail passengers from Chengalpet had been demanding increase in frequency of EMU fast services during office hours. However, due to absence of more lines, railways is unable to add additional trains in the existing fast lines.

“All the eight fast locals are operated in the fast lines and additional trains can be introduced only if the third line is laid between Chengalpet and Tambaram. On weekends, we reduce the services based on passengers’ demand. The issue had been taken up with the officials concerned and a decision will be taken soon,” said a senior railway official.

The Government Railway Police, Chennai divisional railway officials and Railway Protection Force persuaded the protesters to disperse. The rail passengers dispersed around 10.20 am and train services resumed immediately.

