Home Cities Chennai

No fast locals on weekends, stir hits tracks

Passengers complain they reach office late as trains stop at all stations; issue taken up with railway higher-ups

Published: 06th May 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers staging a protest at Tambaram Railway Station for not operating fast EMU locals during weekends, on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 200 rail passengers on Saturday picketed Tambaram Railway Station condemning the railway administration for not operating fast EMU locals on weekends. Around 9.10 am, when the Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach EMU local arrived at Tambaram, hundreds of passengers got down from the train and blocked it. The EMU motorman and other railway officials immediately alerted higher officials.
The rail passengers said that on weekdays, the fast locals from Chengalpet were operated on fast line and stopped only at Tambaram, Guindy, Mambalam, Egmore, Park and Beach.

However, on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), the EMU trains were operated as regular services that stop at all stations beyond Tambaram. “We, office-goers from Chengalpattu, Maraimalainagar and Singaperumalkoil, fully depend on the fast EMU locals during morning hours. When the trains get stopped at all stations, we reach our offices late,” said R Shankar, a rail commuter. During office hours in the morning, eight fast locals are operated in Chengalpet-Chennai Beach section between 7.30 am and 8.20 am.

While six trains originate at Chengalpet, two start from Thirumalpur and is operated via Kancheepuram and Chengalpet stations. Rail passengers from Chengalpet had been demanding increase in frequency of EMU fast services during office hours. However, due to absence of more lines, railways is unable to add additional trains in the existing fast lines.

“All the eight fast locals are operated in the fast lines and additional trains can be introduced only if the third line is laid between Chengalpet and Tambaram. On weekends, we reduce the services based on passengers’ demand. The issue had been taken up with the officials concerned and a decision will be taken soon,” said a senior railway official.

The Government Railway Police, Chennai divisional railway officials and Railway Protection Force persuaded the protesters to disperse. The rail passengers dispersed around 10.20 am and train services resumed immediately.

Time on tracks

During office hours in the morning, eight fast locals are operated in Chengalpet-Chennai Beach section between 7.30 am and 8.20 am. While six trains originate at Chengalpet, two start from Thirumalpur and is operated via Kancheepuram and Chengalpet stations. Rail passengers from Chengalpet had been demanding increase in frequency of EMU fast services during office hours

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

She lost an eye to caste system, but never lost vision of aiming high

Bomb hoax at residences of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Rajinikanth

Madras High Court allows minor rape victim to abort foetus

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats