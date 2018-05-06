Home Cities Chennai

Phase 2 of metro hangs in balance as CMDA fails to notify key policy for seven months now

Published: 06th May 2018

Chennai Metro. (File photo)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:THE detailed project report (DPR) of the `80,000 crore second phase of Chennai Metro hangs in the balance as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is yet to notify the Centre’s new Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy as part of Chennai Masterplan. Metro Rail sources said a High Power Committee headed by the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary on October 9, 2017 asked CMDA to notify the new TOD policy as well as the TOD study taken up for Phase II metro rail corridors as part of the masterplan within a year.

Seven months on there has been no progress. The DPR for Phase II submitted earlier was asked to be reexamined by the Centre after Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs formulated the Metro Rail Policy-2017 and new TOD Policy. Sources said the DPR was modified and placed before the committee, which approved it. However, the panel also approved various commitments of TN towards implementing both policies. These include notifying the TOD policy as well as TOD study to be taken up for Phase II as part of masterplan in a year. It is learnt that Chennai Metro sent a reminder to CMDA, which is being blamed for the delay. Three corridors with a length of 107.55km will be implemented in the second phase.

These include Madhavaram-Siruseri, Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus- Lighthouse and Madhavaram- Sholinganallur besides extension line from the Lighthouse near Marina Beach to Poonamallee on the city’s outskirts Under the new Metro policy, TOD has been made mandatory. It is also an essential reform under the green urban mobility scheme and has been given priority for Central assistance. Under new TOD, States and union territories are required to identify ‘influence zones’ from transit corridors to tap revenue.

Stretch of over 100km at cost of 80K crore

In Phase II of the Metro rail project will have three corridors covering 107.55km at a cost of D80,000. These include Madhavarm to Siruseri,CMBT to Lighthouse and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur

