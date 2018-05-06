She lost an eye to caste system, but never lost vision of aiming high

Jayanthi Pawar By

CHENNAI: V Dhanam was only five years old when she lost sight in her right eye by daring to break the caste barrier in her school in Salem by drinking water from a glass meant for upper caste students. It has been 23 years now, but her resolve to eradicate caste system has not been broken as she vows to become a teacher in the same school to break the caste taboo.

“I tried to drink water from the glass meant for the upper class students when my teacher hit me with his cane blinding the right eye,”she recalls as her eyes swell. Interestingly, after various news reports and protests the government took action against the teacher, who is no more.

Dhanam said that the incident shocked her to the extent that she never went to school for a year. “Every time, I walked by the school, I would put my head down and not look at the building as the incident would flash through my mind,” she says.”After many sleepless nights, I decided to go back to the same school. But, from the day I returned till today, I feel happy because after that caste discrimination was never followed in the school,” she smiles.

“Hailing from a poor family, my elder sister dropped out of school and was married off at an young age, and my younger sister wanted me to study and quit her education after seventh grade and joined my mother in working in a brick company,” she says.

She says her entire family worked to make her complete her graduation just to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher in the same school where she was humiliated.“Even, today we do not allow her to go out in the sun or cook fearing it would affect her eyes,” says Kauvery, Dhanam’s mother.Dhanam, visited the city on Saturday for a two-day conference held by Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association along with her family members.